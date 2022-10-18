Gillman Barracks to get cyclist-friendly cafe, live music bar in 2023

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Gillman Barracks can look forward to a new cyclist-friendly cafe and live music bar in 2023, as part of plans to rejuvenate the area into a lifestyle enclave.

Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Tuesday awarded tenders to two new tenants: Wheeler’s Estate and The Blackbird.

Plans for Wheeler’s Estate’s new cyclist-friendly outlet there include offering sports activities such as yoga classes and outdoor spin classes, said the firm’s business development manager Ong Bang Jun.

“We’re looking to incorporate tropical - Balinese or even Hawaiian - vibes into the decor. We’ve been on the lookout for a new outlet and Gillman Barrack’s raw beauty, surrounded by nature and history, stood out to us,” he added. The firm’s winning bid of $16,000 in rent was the third highest.

The Blackbird, a restaurant and bar, will have live music and the capacity to host events such as weddings and corporate functions. It is a collaboration between co-founder of Timbre Group Danny Loong, musician Surath Godfrey, Pangdemonium Theatre chairman Raeza Ibrahim, and co-founder of Kanshoku Ramen Brendon Leung.

Mr Loong said they plan to have tribute bands in classic rock, blues and jazz genres.

“We’ll also have comedy nights and arts events,” he said.

In May, SLA announced plans to introduce more food and beverage, as well as lifestyle concepts, to the former military barracks-turned-arts enclave.

Infrastructure upgrades, such as adding covered walkways and building a new playground for families with children, are in the works and are expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. Heritage and art tours will resume by the end of 2022.

Three current tenants - Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream and Coffee, Hopscotch and Handlebar - will stay on after winning the tenders, and will have new offerings and green initiatives.

Creamier plans to collaborate with educational institutions for ice-cream making events. Hopscotch will have an in-house vertical garden to showcase farm-to-table sustainability concepts for craft cocktails. And Handlebar will incorporate electric vehicle (EV) motorcycle charging ports and solar roofs.

Handlebar founder Jan Pek said there are also plans to have a vertical herb garden for the outlet’s new farm-to-table concept. “We’re planning to include all these new initiatives within the next two years. My staff and loyal customers are happy that we get to stay on,” she said.

Some of the tenants also have plans to attain pet-friendly licences.