Geylang Serai glitters as Hari Raya bazaar returns after two-year hiatus

Ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the streets of Geylang Serai glittered with festive lights yesterday evening.

Themed "Gotong Royong - Unity and Resilience", this year's light-up will last until May 8 and will celebrate the spirit of neighbourliness, kindness and helping one another in the community. "Gotong Royong" refers to working together.

Stretching 1.4km, the light-up covers Changi Road, Geylang Road and Sims Avenue.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who was speaking at the launch of the light-up yesterday, recognised how, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, communities have kept traditions alive.

Addressing the Malay/Muslim community, he said: "You've had to celebrate Hari Rayas in a more muted fashion, in smaller group sizes.

"This adjustment has not been easy. But throughout this challenging time, one thing has not changed. Through the trials and tribulations, our gotong royong spirit has continued to thrive."

He also welcomed the return of the popular and iconic Ramadan bazaar in Geylang Serai, which could not be held in the previous two years due to Covid-19.

Also present at the event were Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and Mayor of South East District Mohd Fahmi Aliman.

Highlights of the light-up include two main arches in Sims Avenue and Changi Road.

The arches are decorated with symbols associated with Malay culture and Islam, such as the crescent and the star, oil lamps and floral motifs.

The lights will be switched on daily from 7pm to midnight, with the hours extended on May 2 - the eve of Hari Raya Puasa - to 6am. On Fridays and Saturdays, the light-up will last until 2am.