A smashing pumpkin

This Polar Bear Pumpkin, weighing in at 24kg, took administration manager Jean Tan just four months to grow on the rooftop garden of her house.

Ms Tan, 48, bagged first prize in the Community Garden Edibles Competition held last night at ION Art, Orchard Road. The event was held in conjunction with the Singapore Garden Festival, which returns this year after a four-year hiatus. The eighth edition of the festival opens to the public today at Orchard Road and the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

SEE SINGAPORE •B2