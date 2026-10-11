From trash to treasure: A community garden in Yishun that brings joy to all

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Across Singapore, seniors are caring for one another. Some volunteer their time or skills, others check in on neighbours or support peers with the challenges of ageing. By Seniors, For Seniors is a monthly series profiling older adults who are helping their generation age with dignity, purpose and connection.

(From left) Retired florist Jasmine Tan, part-time cleaner Christina Koh, retired accountant Irene Oh, retired caterer Clifford Leung and homemaker Eileen Ang, at the community garden in Yishun Street 22, on Sep 4.

SINGAPORE – A riot of colour and whimsy has transformed a small space tucked between housing blocks in Yishun into a Disney-themed wonderland.

Mickey and Minnie figurines join Winnie the Pooh bears in a picnic around a pastel-hued tiered birthday cake. White pebbles form Mickey Mouse silhouettes along pathways that wind past a rainbow arch, a fleet of toy cars, polka-dotted toadstools and a miniature pond with darting guppies and goldfish.

Near the 60-foot pocket garden is a 26-foot stretch of greenery, where miniature replicas of Singapore’s icons like the Merlion, Singapore Flyer, Changi Airport and the Esplanade are hand-crafted from recycled materials.

The community garden, nestled in Yishun Street 22, rewards those who linger.

For about four years, a group of five senior volunteers from the Garden Club at St Luke’s ElderCare Active Ageing Centre (Care) @ Nee Soon East has tended the garden, repurposing discarded objects and creating decorations for fellow seniors and residents.

Retired florist Jasmine Tan, 68, leads the group and is its resident green thumb.

“When the elderly from the day care centre feel down, the staff will wheel them out just to look at the garden,” she said. “It has a calming, soothing effect on the seniors.”

Helping her daily is part-time cleaner Christina Koh, 65, who is adept at carpentry and handicrafts. A community garden, Koh said, gives older residents a reason to leave their homes and a way to look out for one another.

The garden’s themes are shaped by residents’ donations. The haul is richest around the festive seasons when residents begin decluttering.

Occasionally, the garden becomes a “dumping ground”, with old washing machines, used mops and spoilt luggage left there overnight, said volunteer Irene Oh, a 70-year-old retired accountant.

The volunteers will take these items to the recycling bin or donate them to the neighbourhood’s quarterly flea market, she said.

Most residents appreciate their efforts.

Homemaker Eileen Ang, who takes a bus for about two stops to help out at the garden, said: “It is also about community bonding. The aunties will give us food like buns and bread. One Indian gentleman even invited us to his house during Deepavali.”

The 66-year-old used her SkillsFuture credits to take a floral arrangement course so she can contribute more.

Retired caterer Clifford Leung, 70, documents the garden’s transformation through photos and videos which he shares in the volunteers’ group chat.

“I can find something useful to do here instead of staying at home,” said Leung.

“People come by to greet and talk to me, and kids call me ‘uncle’. At least I feel visible now.”

Not every visitor comes with good intentions though.

Plants, flowers and edible produce have disappeared overnight. Someone once tossed buttered bread into the fish pond, contaminating the water. Toy cars have gone missing, and children have disrupted the elaborate displays.

“I will always tell the children: See only, don’t touch,” Koh said.

Still, the joys outweigh the setbacks.

For Oh, who started volunteering in 2023, the garden is as much about friendship and camaraderie as about plants.

Koh , who has developed a tan from her gardening routine, said: “The greenery is good for the eyes, and I get my regular dose of vitamin D from the sun.”

Tan hopes more neighbourhoods will find space for gardens of their own – and perhaps organise friendly competitions between them .

Homemaker Ang Ah Kim, 70, stops by the garden during her exercise routine.

“It is beautiful and creative, with very fine details,” said the Yishun resident.

“I can tell a lot of effort has gone into it.”

Retired tutor Koh Beng Hwa, 71, has donated pebbles from her own home garden and three Winnie the Pooh bears to the cause.

“This is a good idea that gives purpose to the volunteers and brings joy to the rest of us.”