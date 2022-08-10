DEALING WITH A CRISIS

From Covid-19 despair to optimism

Even as life in Singapore is getting back on track as the nation lives with Covid-19, the impact of the coronavirus has been felt far and wide.

It was no surprise that the show segment of this year's National Day Parade focused on how life here was upended by the pandemic.

The five-chapter show helmed by veteran actor Adrian Pang told the "collective journey" of Singaporeans over the last two years as they battled and emerged from the pandemic together.

It featured more than 2,000 performers.

The first two chapters tracked Singapore's journey from prosperity to despair brought by the pandemic, before a return to optimism in the later part of the show.

The first chapter began with a video that followed the development of Singapore since the first National Day in 1966, with the buildings in the nation growing taller until the country became the thriving metropolis of 2019.

It was in this setting that dancers from the halls of the National University of Singapore and youth volunteers of Touch Community Services broke onto the stage with enthusiasm.

Garbed in neon, technicolour outfits, they put on an upbeat dance routine with silver disco balls hoisted above their heads.

It culminated in a dance battle between teens and aunties to the tune of K-pop group Blackpink's Boombayah.

The dancers strutted, posed and jived in formation until the song ended in a fireworks climax and the screen went black except for the words: "That was our life."

Chapter Two of the show opened with a reflective quiet that cloaked the nation at the height of the pandemic.

After a surge in unlinked Covid-19 cases, Singapore went into a circuit breaker in April 2020 to manage the spread of the virus.

To depict this, scenes of deserted playgrounds flipped on the video screen.

During this segment, singer-songwriter Aisyah Aziz took to the stage with the song You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, depicting the hopelessness that people felt during the pandemic, as healthcare workers toiled and artists lost their jobs.

But during the course of this song, the city's hopelessness transformed into resilience as the circuit breaker ended after two months.

Artists found jobs as swabbers and nurses pressed on, with the support of their loved ones.

By the time the song ended, the city on the stage was lit up, with a nation ready to recover.

Wishes for Singapore

GOOD TO BE BACK TO NORMAL

During the pandemic, a lot of things that we took for granted were restricted. It's good to see the parade coming back to normal and seeing people gather.
TEACHER RAVINDREN RAJASEKERAN, 37
THANKFUL TO FRONT-LINERS

My family, who caught Covid-19 this year, are thankful for all the doctors, nurses and front-liners for having a strong mindset to handle the patient load.
HOMEMAKER SURIANI ABDUL HAMEED, 46
REMEMBERING VALUES

We hope to remember the values our forefathers taught us, and I hope the younger generation - our kids - will be able to move ahead while remembering the values that took us this far: hard work, resilience, integrity and respect.
MEDIA CONSULTANT EU-JIN LIM
PEACEFUL S'PORE ALWAYS

I hope Singapore can continue to be peaceful.
PRIMARY 2 PUPIL HO ZHI WEI, eight

