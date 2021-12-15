Fresh vegetables, eggs for low-income families in Boon Lay in new Food from the Heart initiative

SINGAPORE - First, it was groceries like canned food and biscuits. Now, charity organisation Food from the Heart is giving fresh local farm produce to low-income families in Boon Lay .

It will partner grocery store The Local Farm by Gardenasia and aims to serve 1,000 households when the new initiative is rolled out in January.

These 1,000 households currently can redeem grocery staples using a beneficiary card at Food from the Heart's minimart Community Shop @ Boon Lay.

With this tie-up, residents will have access to nutritious and fresh produce, said Ms Sim Bee Hia, Food from the Heart's chief executive, at the launch at Block 176 Boon Lay Drive where the minimart is located.

"As a food charity, we act as a buffer to the community in need and Covid-19 has reinforced the important difference food charities make," she added.

"Ordering local would also mean food support is not disrupted or affected by border closures or supply chain bottlenecks."

Food prices have been on the rise amid supply chain disruptions which have led to perishable items going to waste. Suppliers have also adjusted prices to factor in rising energy costs.

Food from the Heart's new initiative aims to serve another 1,000 households by June 2022. To do so, it aims to raise $250,000.

Beneficiaries can select up to seven items, including three types of green leafy vegetables, two types of mushrooms, quail eggs and eggs. They can choose another five staple items from the minimart, such as rice, canned food and cooking oil.

The fresh produce is supplied by four farms - N & N Agriculture, Lian Wah Hang Farm, Yili Farm and Kin Yan Agrotech. It is then aggregated and curated by Gardenasia, a nature-based events company, and delivered to Food from the Heart's minimart.

Mr Kenny Eng, director of Gardenasia, said: "This partnership is a boost to local farmers in terms of sustainable farming. Knowing that there is a demand over a longer term means farmers can farm with a better sense of security."

Retired crane operator Chew Chiang Tong, 86, is among 15 beneficiaries invited to select vegetables and eggs on Wednesday before the initiative kicks off in January.



Ms Tan Ah Moy and Mr Chew Chiang Tong are beneficiaries of the Farms to Families program. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Accompanied by his wife, he said they are already saving a lot of money every month because of the free groceries. Lauding the expansion to fresh produce, he said: "Vegetables are good - you can make soup, fry, steam - there are many ways to cook them. They are also easier to digest, which is important because we are older."

