Free pneumonia jabs for Pioneer and Merdeka seniors in Marsiling

Seniors account for most of the deaths from pneumonia, but only about 14 per cent of them are vaccinated against the illness.

Improving the vaccination rates for pneumonia is a key part of a new health programme between Marsiling and RSVP Singapore The Organisation of Senior Volunteers that was launched yesterday.

Pneumonia vaccines, which usually cost $80 without government subsidy, will be free for all Pioneer and Merdeka generation seniors in Marsiling, where seniors account for about 31.2 per cent of the area's residents.

The Smart Wellness Programme @ Marsiling helps raise awareness of pneumonia and also aims to promote preventive healthcare by getting seniors to take ownership of their health.

At the launch of the programme at Marsiling Zone 9 Residents' Network centre, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, said: "We want to bring healthcare right to the doorsteps of our seniors, some of whom are not very mobile. This will help our seniors support one another.

"While our focus continues to be on Covid-19, we cannot forget other aspects of our health. It is therefore important to involve families to encourage their elderly to be protected against pneumonia."

While cases of pneumonia have gone down amid the pandemic - which experts said likely came about due to public health measures such as the wearing of masks, better personal hygiene and safe distancing - it remains one of the top causes of deaths in Singapore.

The new programme will see 30 RSVP volunteers training 100 senior volunteers in Marsiling, with a target of reaching about 1,000 seniors and vulnerable residents by the end of next year.

Housewife Malligesvari Krisharaj, 68, an RSVP volunteer since 2018, looks forward to engaging more seniors. "I felt very content to be of service to the seniors to give them guidance and encourage them. It encourages me also because I feel healthier myself."

At the launch yesterday, seven seniors took the pneumonia vaccine and 40 seniors took the flu vaccine.

Dr Carol Tan, a geriatrician and medical director at The Good Life Medical Centre, developed the wellness programme to encourage seniors to be aware of pneumonia and take the necessary steps to prevent it.

Dr Tan, who is also a board member of RSVP, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has brought home, especially to seniors and their loved ones, the importance of personal health, screening and vaccination. Preventive healthcare is no longer a 'nice-to-have'. It can be a matter of life and death."

She added that building trust with seniors is important.

"A lot of seniors told me that they don't want to or it is better not to know (that they are sick) because they are scared that they can't afford the medical fees," she said. "That's why I have learnt that we need to sit down with them and chat, and just be friends to build trust."

Retiree Poh Yeng Koon, 71, who used to work in the oil industry, was among those who took the pneumonia vaccine. He said in Mandarin: "I think this is a good programme for the residents. Prevention is important, because we have families with young children, so it is safer for us to take the vaccine."

Ms Chris Ding, 55, who accompanied her mother, Madam Loo Kim Liew, 80, for the pneumonia vaccination, said: "I think (the programme) is helpful because there are a lot of seniors here and not many of them are aware of pneumonia. And it is also very near to where we stay, so it is convenient."

The seniors received their vaccinations at the Marsiling Zone 9 Residents' Network centre, where they could attend a health talk or play cognitive games designed for them on SilverFit machines during the 30 minutes they stayed for observation after their jabs.