Free legal aid for migrant workers at new clinic in Little India mosque

Migrant workers facing salary disputes, work injury woes and legal issues will be able to get free consultations at a new legal clinic at Angullia Mosque in Little India.

It is the first on-site legal clinic set up by the Law Society Pro Bono Services (LSPBS) for migrant workers since the pandemic began.

Open to foreign workers of all faiths, it will operate on alternate Sundays and offer interpretation services for languages such as Hindi, Bengali and Tamil.

At the clinic's launch yesterday, LSPBS chairman Gregory Vijayendran said the group decided to open the clinic at the mosque because it is frequented by many migrant workers.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who was the guest of honour at the launch, said Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers from the Assurance, Care and Engagement Group will be stationed at the clinic to deal with serious cases, including non-legal matters.

They will also provide assurance to workers that their issues will be addressed.

The clinic is part of efforts to provide support to at-risk workers following the establishment last year of the Migrant Workers' Group - which piloted virtual legal clinics for migrant workers amid Covid-19 restrictions, said Mr Zaqy.

Clinics run by LSPBS have helped more than 260 workers since 2019, he said, citing the example of a site supervisor who was denied overtime pay.

With the help of pro bono lawyers, the court ruled in favour of the worker, and his employer was ordered to pay him the salary that was owed.

Mr Zaqy said: "This landmark case helped deter errant employers from promoting their workers in name to avoid paying overtime entitlements. MOM takes a firm stance on errant employers.

"We will not hesitate to take them to task, and workers who require assistance will not be turned down."

Mr Muhammed Ismail Noordin, a senior associate at law firm WongPartnership, mooted the idea of a legal clinic for migrant workers after a worker in a salary dispute asked him for help last year.

Mr Ismail, 31, a board member at Angullia Mosque, said: "As I listened to him, I realised there are so many problems in the migrant worker community and thought of how we can help this vulnerable group."

Since the clinic's soft launch in March, more than 40 migrant workers have registered at the clinic, said LSPBS in a statement.

The clinic adds to the organisation's list of legal representation options for migrant workers, including the Ad Hoc Pro Bono Scheme and Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

The cases are often related to salary disputes and work injuries, Mr Ismail said. He added that the team has also handled criminal matters, including that of a worker who was accused of a crime but did not understand the charges he was facing.

Mr Vijayendran said the mosque offers a safe space for migrant workers, who form the bulk of the congregation every Sunday, making it a more conducive place for them to speak about their troubles, compared with clinics in dormitories or online.

He said: "The workers are often very shy, and I have noticed you have to probe them for some time before the full story comes out. And you need trust to do so.

"There are all these fears to grapple with, so the mosque becomes a natural place for us to be close to the community here."

The clinic will be open on the second and fourth Sunday every month from 10am to 12.30pm.

Migrant workers can walk in to apply for a consultation or do so online at http://tinyurl.com/ RegisterMWLC