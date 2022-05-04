Free audio tours recorded by celebrities guide visitors through Haw Par Villa

Singer Joanna Dong has blown hot and cold in her affection towards Haw Par Villa since she was first taken there as a child.

She had forged vivid memories of the park from visiting it with her family and learning about Chinese mythology through its fantastical sculptures and dioramas.

As an undergraduate about two decades ago, Dong wrote a paper on the now 85-year-old park's years as Dragon World, critiquing its failed "Disneyfication".

Now 40, the singer - one of four celebrities leading audio tours of the park as part of this year's Singapore HeritageFest - said her sentiments towards the Pasir Panjang landmark have taken a turn for the better. "Now that I have spent more than 15 years working in the arts and entertainment scene, I look upon Haw Par Villa with great endearment," she said.

Haw Par Villa was built in 1937 by businessman and philanthropist Aw Boon Haw for his brother Boon Par - the duo are of Tiger Balm ointment fame.

While the park's sculptures may not represent the pinnacle of Chinese craftsmanship, Dong said, Haw Par Villa will not be easy to replicate now, making it "uniquely ours as Singaporeans".

She said: "I can hardly think of another attraction that my grandmother, my mother and myself would all have visited in our youth."

The audio tours are the brainchild of playwright, actor and director Jonathan Lim, who feels the park has been forgotten by the public since its post-Dragon World reopening in the 2000s, when it returned to being a public park.

In 2015, tour operator Journeys was appointed by the Singapore Tourism Board to manage the park, and it was reopened last July after a nine-month closure for upgrading. Admission to the park is free, although its 10 Courts of Hell exhibits have been incorporated into Hell's Museum, which has an entrance fee of $18 for each adult.

Like Dong, 47-year-old Lim said he also has fond memories of visiting Haw Par Villa as a child, but did not enjoy Dragon World.

"Then as I grew, I found myself missing the imaginative playground of Haw Par Villa," he said.

Having seen visitors without a guide leaving the park confused and underwhelmed, Lim said he believes Haw Par Villa is meant to be experienced with storytelling.

He said the audio tours do not aim to be authoritative or definitive in their depictions of Chinese folklore such as the legends related in Journey To The West.

Other tour leaders are artiste Koh Chieng Mun, musician Dick Lee and actress Yeo Yann Yann.

The tours are pre-recorded, and participants can listen to the audio at no charge while walking through the grounds on their own.

"Each artiste picks 10 statues that fascinate them the most, and explains why he or she is drawn to them," said Lim.

He started a group with his friends called #hawparviva, which he hopes will generate more projects that will allow audiences to rediscover the park.

"We know that if we forget about places in Singapore, we can easily lose them to development," he said. "So if Haw Par Villa has any place in our hearts and our culture, we've got to show it."

The four audio tours will be uploaded progressively from Saturday at www.hawparviva.com

An exhibition and two paid programmes run by Journeys are also part of the festival offerings, as well as a photo essay by former interns of the Singapore Heritage Society, featuring Mr Zheng Dongnan, a former sound technician at Dragon World.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE VARIOUS TOURS AND WORKSHOPS CAN BE FOUND AT SGHERITAGEFEST.GOV.SG