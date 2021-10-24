Foster mum among women recognised as Exemplary Mothers

Madam Far'ain Jaffar had wanted to become a foster mother since she was 19 and a volunteer at Jamiyah Children's Home, where she met children as young as three years old.

"My husband jokes that this was a clause in our marriage," the 33-year-old educator and children's book author told The Sunday Times.

Her wish came true in 2017, when her application to foster children was approved and she took in two almost two-year-old sisters.

Since then, the avid volunteer has fostered two other girls and is now looking after a four-year-old girl.

Yesterday, Madam Far'ain was given the Exemplary Young Mother Award by Jamiyah Singapore at its annual prize ceremony to celebrate resilient mothers.

Fostering can be challenging, she said, especially when these children have occasional outbursts due to trauma.

She had been kicked, punched, and even had things thrown at her by foster children while pregnant with her second child.

But Madam Far'ain remains committed to providing a safe space for them.

"One thing I have learnt is to have a stockpile of clothes when the foster children come because sometimes they don't even have extra underwear or footwear," she said.

Madam Far'ain also cares for her two biological children while holding down a job as well as volunteering at the Breastfeeding Mothers' Support Group, advocacy group hash.peace and Singapore International Foundation.

Jamiyah Singapore also recognised Madam Sapiah Haron, 53, as an Exemplary Mother yesterday.

Between 1995 and 2004, the cook had to raise her eldest daughter by herself because her Bangladeshi husband was denied entry to Singapore.

Having stopped schooling at Secondary 2, she did what was necessary to make ends meet, which meant leaving her eldest daughter with a babysitter for a week or a month at a time.

She said: "I helped at a food stall near Lakeside MRT station, selling dishes like nasi padang. I don't know how much I earned, I was just trying to survive."

When Madam Sapiah's savings ran out, she skipped meals herself so she could buy things like milk and sardines to feed her daughter.

In 2004, things improved when the Manpower Ministry granted Madam Sapiah's request to have her husband's entry ban overturned.

However, the family's life took a hit after a 2011 gas explosion at a restaurant that Madam Sapiah and her husband ran injured 11 people.

Grappling with legal woes and mounting debt, the couple worked hard to rebuild their lives while their eldest daughter looked after her three sisters.

Madam Sapiah, who now runs Haron Takeaway Stall at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive, said: "I have always just tried to be a good mother.

"I was very surprised to have been nominated for this award by my daughter and I wish to share this award with all mothers."