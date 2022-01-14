Former nurse among 97 appointed as SAF senior military experts

For five years, Ms Nur Fadilah Jubir often changed out of her nurse's garb into a military uniform and help to patrol key civilian and military installations as a member of the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC).

Her time as a volunteer gave her the confidence to make a career switch, and she signed on with the SAF in March 2020. The former nurse is now a military medical expert. "I am a very big supporter of national service and I have always aspired to be a nursing officer... I volunteered three to seven times a year to participate in deployments (in SAFVC) during my time as a nurse," she said.

Military Expert 4 (ME4) Fadilah, 30, was among 97 SAF servicemen from the army, navy and air force, as well as the Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) community, appointed as senior military experts in the 22nd Senior Military Expert Appointment Ceremony on Wednesday.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who was guest of honour, emphasised the importance of innovation as well as honing new skills and technologies in the SAF, in a pre-recorded video address. He said the SAF will continue to harness new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics to give its soldiers an edge in future war fighting.

"As senior military experts, all of you are key to this transformation. Innovation is a key strength of the military expert corps," he said.

The graduands received their ceremonial swords and scrolls at separate ceremonies, with safe management measures in place so that their families could attend them. It marked their completion of the Military Domain Experts Course, which usually lasts 10 to 12 months.

Also graduating on Wednesday was ME4 Chew Wei Liang, 30, who said the toughest part of the course was having to be away from his firstborn son, who was only a few months old then.

The military intelligence expert in C4I joined the military 10 years ago together with his polytechnic sweetheart and now wife Chan Li Yin, in pursuit of a unique career. Captain Chan, 30, is a supply officer.

ME4 Chew, whose son is now 16 months old, said: "The values that my wife and I share about national defence is something that we want to teach our son when he grows older... The careers that we have are something we are proud of."

ME4 Fadilah, now a platoon commander at HQ Army Medical Services, told reporters in a virtual interview before the ceremony: "At the start, my main challenge was adapting to the differences between hospital medical care and military medical care... but going through the Military Domain Experts Course helped me to overcome those differences."