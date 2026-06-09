Flower Market art installation makes S-E Asia premiere in Singapore from June 10 to 14

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay can bring home a flower, or more, when they go to the Flower Market.

The immersive installation by Australian contemporary artist Cj Hendry, featuring tens of thousands of flowers contained in buckets, is making its South-east Asian premiere in Singapore from June 10 to 14.

The flowers are plush renditions of over 30 actual varieties designed by Hendry, including eight that are exclusive to the Singapore edition of the show, held at IMBA Theatre’s gallery space.

Among the Singapore exclusives are the Raffles’ Pitcher Plant, Singapore Lipstick flower and Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim, the national flower of Singapore more commonly known as Vanda Miss Joaquim.

Hendry, who is based in New York, is known for transforming everyday objects into large-scale spectacles exploring consumer culture, nostalgia, materiality and perception.

Her Flower Market was launched in New York in September 2024 and has toured cities like Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Hong Kong.

Some of the plush flowers that visitors to Flower Market can bring home. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI

Admission to the show is free. While pre-registration slots are full, walk-ins are welcome daily from 9am to 9pm (last entry at 8pm), subject to venue capacity.

Every visitor will receive a complimentary plush flower. Extra stems costs $7 each . Other products by Hendry, such as a tote bag, cap and T-shirt, are also available for sale inside the gallery space.

Guests at Flower Market taking photographs of Singapore exclusives, which include Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim, the national flower of Singapore more commonly known as Vanda Miss Joaquim. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Events planner Chong Pei En, 26, has followed Hendry’s works online since 2014. “Flowers are so ordinary and familiar to us, but then she makes them so special by making them so childlike and playful,” she told The Straits Times during a preview of the show.

Events planner Chong Pei En, 26, taking photographs of the flowers during the Flower Market preview. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Hendry is also presenting another show, JuJu World , which runs at IMBA Theatre from June 20 to July 18 . It is the world’s first inflatable experience built around JuJu , her collectible toy series. JuJu is a fluffy bunny-like doll with a flower over its left eye, featured in yellow in Singapore for the first time ever.

Limited, large JuJus measuring 30.5cm- tall will be crafted for Singapore, and will not be available anywhere else after the ticketed event.

Events planner Chong Pei En taking a wefie with her colleagues at Flower Market. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Hendry said in a press release that she is incredibly excited to present her works in South-east Asia with IMBA, adding that the shows “represent our shared emotion and universal experiences, from curiosity to adolescence and nostalgia”.