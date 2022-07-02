Five receive SCDF award for saving two toddlers in Marsiling fire

For six years when he was a firefighter, Mr Muhammad Firdaus Aziz ran into burning buildings to save other people.

On Thursday, however, he received his first award for doing so, seven years after he left the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in 2015.

"I feel happy... This is my first time getting an award (for responding to a fire)," said the 35-year-old, who is now a security officer.

Mr Firdaus and four others were presented with the Community Lifesaver Award by the SCDF for rescuing two toddlers from a fire in a second-floor flat at Block 218 Marsiling Crescent on June 22.

The other recipients were Mr Sebastian Ng, a neighbour, who alerted the police that there might be people trapped in the unit; two police officers, Sergeant Nur Fadilah Arshad and Special Constable Franco Kam Chuan Kun, who rescued the two toddlers from the flat; and Madam Annaboorani Kanapathy, another resident, who helped comfort the toddlers after they were evacuated.

The children, who were alone in the flat, were taken by ambulance to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Alerted to the fire by a neighbour, Mr Firdaus, who lives on the sixth floor, rushed to the unit and kicked the door open when he heard the children crying, but he could not get very far because of the thick smoke.

Mr Firdaus said it was instinct that made him rush towards the fire, adding that his superiors in the SCDF had trained him well.

His neighbour, Mr Ng, 26, returned to the scene after moving his family to safety, as his wife told him she had heard the neighbour's children inside. Seeing two police officers, he alerted them to the situation.

Sgt Fadilah and SC Franco are Ground Response Force officers with Woodlands West Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

"Maybe it was my motherly instinct to rush in," said Sgt Fadilah, 34, whose three-year-old child is the same age as one of the toddlers.

"Being able to save someone's life is not an everyday thing," said SC Franco, 24, a full-time national serviceman who joined Woodlands West NPC a few months ago.

The fifth award recipient, Madam Annaboorani, 55, a pre-school teacher, coaxed the terrified children into putting on the oxygen masks given to them and helped keep the younger of the toddlers from losing consciousness.

"When I came down, I myself was having anxiety... (but) when I saw the children my heart really went out to them," she said.

Presenting the award to the recipients, Colonel Goh Boon Han, commander of the 4th SCDF Division, said it usually takes SCDF about eight minutes to arrive at an incident, so the initial response of the community is crucial.

Pointing out how everyone had played a part in helping save the two toddlers, Madam Annaboorani said: "If the (police officers), Firdaus or Sebastian were late, we might have not even known that the children were inside... The children were very lucky."