Five new clusters; bakery in Jurong to be closed for cleaning

Five new Covid-19 clusters have surfaced, one of which involves workers in a home-grown bakery in Jurong.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update yesterday that six cases have been linked to a new cluster at the Home's Favourite bakery at Jurong Food Hub and there is likely ongoing transmission at the premises.

The bakery, located at 15 Jalan Tepong, will be closed from July 29 to Aug 12 for deep cleaning and to reduce the chances of transmission. All staff will also be tested and placed on quarantine.

The four other new clusters are linked to individual cases, and range from one to three new cases in each cluster.

In total, there are currently 44 active clusters in Singapore.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster stands at 932 cases and remains the largest active cluster to date.

MOH is extending free Covid-19 testing to those who have visited Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre at 3 Yung Sheng Road between July 13 and 27.

This is part of its ongoing investigation into cases of Covid-19 infection involving markets and food centres likely seeded by fishmongers who visited Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stock and sell at the markets and food centres.

MOH added yesterday that residents living in three Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi will have to undergo mandatory testing for Covid-19 over the next two days after signs of transmission among the households were detected.

The blocks identified were 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3.

So far, 10 cases of the infection were found in six households at 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, and a total of 13 cases at Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3.

Singapore reported a total of 136 coronavirus cases yesterday, including 130 locally transmitted cases and six imported cases. There were 48 unlinked locally transmitted cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases are three seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There are 567 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

These include two in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 23 who require oxygen support. One among these 25 cases is fully vaccinated, but requires oxygen support as she has underlying medical conditions.

Sixteen seniors above 60 years of age - of whom 15 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill.

MOH said: "There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected. Over the last 28 days, 30 local cases required oxygen supplementation or were admitted to ICU, and one died.

Sixteen were unvaccinated, 13 were partially vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated."

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday that about 187,000 seniors above 60 have yet to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He addressed concerns that the vaccine could cause seniors to suffer heart attacks or strokes, adding that these illnesses happen naturally, regardless of the Covid-19 vaccination.

He showed two graphs that showed that the number of seniors having heart attacks and strokes has remained steady over the past few years, despite there being more seniors around.

"I hope these numbers provide some peace of mind for seniors and their family members, to go ahead and take the vaccines," said Mr Ong, adding that seniors can walk into any participating clinic to receive their vaccination without an appointment.