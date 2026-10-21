FirstDate dating pilot by GovTech raises age limit to 45

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The service is now open to unmarried public officers aged 21 to 45.

SINGAPORE - Public officers aged up to 45 can now sign up for FirstDate, a matchmaking pilot by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

The initiative was initially limited to those aged 21 to 35.

The service is now open to unmarried public officers aged 21 to 45, including those who are widowed or divorced. Applications for the current round, which opened on Oct 20, close on Oct 26.

The Straits Times has contacted GovTech for comment.

In the last round of matching, results came out on Oct 6, after applications closed on Oct 2. ST has also asked GovTech how many people applied in the first round and how many met their matches in person.

Some expressed concern on online forum Reddit that there some unmarried but engaged individuals may sign up, and some participants have been “ghosted” or ignored.

Users see their suggested match’s profile information, compatibility score and personal note - but not their photos - before deciding whether to connect. Both have three days to accept. Contact details are shared only after mutual acceptance.

Participants can indicate their preferred age range.

GovTech had told ST on Oct 1 that it initially focused on those aged 21 to 35 because this group is expected to be most likely to be actively dating and interested. A defined age range would also allow testing with a more focused group, the agency said.

The pilot began on Sept 29 after originating as an idea at GovTech’s annual hackathon. Its team wanted to test whether emphasising shared values and preferences, with fewer matches at a time, would encourage users to give each introduction more consideration.

GovTech previously said participants would not be matched with colleagues from the same agency.

Participants sign in using Singpass and complete a questionnaire about their interests, habits, values and preferences. FirstDate uses the Gale-Shapley Stable Marriage algorithm, a mathematical approach that pairs participants based on their preferences. Users may receive one match per cycle, though a match is not guaranteed.

Matched participants receive an SMS and have three days to decide whether to connect. Contact details are shared only if both accept.