Fire involving ceiling fan breaks out in Bishan flat

Updated
Published
4 min ago

A fire involving a ceiling fan broke out at Block 113 Bishan Street 12 yesterday.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 1.35pm.

The ceiling fan was in the living room of a unit on the second storey. SCDF personnel extinguished the flames, and there were no reported injuries, said a spokesman. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos show thick, black smoke billowing towards the flats above.

Two SCDF vehicles could be seen parked at the scene.

