Fire in Bedok North flat claims 3 lives, including that of 3-year-old

Three people, including a three-year-old child, died in a fire that broke out in the living room of a Bedok North flat in the early hours yesterday.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived at the fourth-floor flat at about 6.40am, they found four unconscious people in the flat, which had many combustible items.

The child, a 34-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old man were taken to hospital unconscious.

The man and the child died in hospital, the police said. The woman is in critical condition.

Another occupant, a 56-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene.

Five people lived in the flat in Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 - a couple who rented out a room to the man and woman with the toddler. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters put out the blaze with a water jet. They found the 56-year-old woman in the living room, and the younger woman, man and toddler in a bedroom.

Firefighters had to force their way into the cluttered bedroom to get to the people inside. SCDF officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of the victims. All of them were taken to Changi General Hospital.

Sixty residents were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precaution.

When The Straits Times arrived at 8.35am, at least 10 policemen at the foot of the block were seen reassuring those who had evacuated.

The block had been cordoned off and an SCDF ambulance was stationed nearby.

Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for Communications and Information and for National Development, and an MP for East Coast GRC, said: "Our community partners are seeing what else they need and what other support we can offer to them."

