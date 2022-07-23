Fire guts part of plant nursery in Choa Chu Kang

A fire broke out at a popular plant nursery in Choa Chu Kang on Wednesday evening, destroying about a quarter of the 1,100 sq m premises and killing more than 20 caged pet birds.

Firefighters were alerted at 7.35pm and extinguished the fire at Terrascapes in 90 minutes, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a social media post.

"The fire, which involved rows of potted plants in a nursery, was confined to an area of about 20 metres by 20 metres. At the height of the firefighting operation, a total of five water jets were used to contain and prevent the fire from spreading," it said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The nursery is popular for selling exotic plants, such as pitcher plants known as nepenthes, a plant variety called philodendron, and varieties of cacti and succulents.

It is also active on social media, with more than 11,000 followers on its Facebook page and about 19,000 followers on Instagram.

There has been an outpouring of support since the nursery posted details of the incident online.

Ms Gloria Ngoi, 37, who works in wildlife management, said she is hoping to start a fund-raiser for it.

"I would love to provide any help that I can, from donations to volunteering to help them with their rebuilding," she added.

Meanwhile, plant distributor Rewilding Company announced that it was raising money to help the nursery.

Mr Sandy Soh, one of the two owners of the nursery, said he left the premises at 7pm on Wednesday and was alerted to the fire 30 minutes later when his neighbour called him. He rushed down but was not allowed to enter the area until midnight.

"I was in shock and a little numb during the whole incident," said Mr Soh, 47.

When he got in, he saw burnt plants, twisted metal structures and bird cages at the entrance of the nursery. Over a dozen pet birds - budgies, lovebirds and conures - were killed in their cages.

Ms Bridgette Yeoh, 43, the other owner of the nursery, said: "My first thought when I heard about the fire was of my pets. I just needed to know if my animals were okay."

She said eight parrots survived the fire, as their cages were located at the back of the premises.

Some of their most prized plants and their five cats were also unharmed.

The duo plan to rebuild the premises, which they said suffered about $20,000 in damage. They will be closing the nursery for one to two months.

Madam Jessy Christopher, 41, a plant enthusiast who has purchased plants from the nursery, was devastated to hear about the incident.

"They have put so much effort and built the nursery with so much love. I was really saddened to see what they have to face right now," said the housewife.

Ms Ngoi said Terrascapes holds fond memories for her. "My then boyfriend and now husband proposed with a euphorbia hybrid plant he got from Terrascapes.

"The ring was semi-buried in the soil. But the deal maker was definitely that euphorbia."