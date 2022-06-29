Fire breaks out at building in Balestier Road; no injuries reported

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a building that houses a lighting shop and a student hostel in Balestier Road yesterday.

A Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) yesterday evening said that when firefighters arrived at the scene at 2pm, there was thick smoke coming from the lighting unit. The post said 10 people had evacuated the building before SCDF arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The four-storey building at 529 Balestier Road houses Milchel, a hostel for international students, and Zesprion, a language coaching centre that prepares international students for admission tests into local primary and secondary schools.

The first level is occupied by retail units, which include New Balestier Lighting and House of Tau Sar Piah, a bakery.

When The Straits Times arrived around 4.30pm, there were at least eight firefighters spraying water into the lighting shop, and thick smoke was billowing out of the unit. Smoke could also be seen coming out from the roof.

Five fire engines and five police cars were at the scene, and police officers were diverting traffic on the three-lane road.

SCDF said firefighters broke through a window of the shop and removed items to create more space to manoeuvre in the unit.

The fire was concentrated in the back of the unit, which contained items such as fans, lights, bathroom furnishings and other home hardware fittings.

The blaze was extinguished with two water jets within two hours.

Mr Ignatius Coleman Alexander, 28, a muay thai coach at a gym across the road, said he saw smoke coming out from the unit and through the roof around 2pm.

He added: "I saw people running out from the spa next door."

An employee who works in a nearby business said she had heard a boom coming from the shop around 1.45pm.

Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua visited the scene after the fire was extinguished.

She commended the SCDF firefighters in a Facebook post yesterday, thanking them for their work.

•Additional reporting by Young Zhan Heng