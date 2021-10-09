Fire at Ghim Moh block: 80, including family on quarantine, evacuated

Mr Alfred and his family were on a quarantine order but, together with their helper, fled from their flat as their neighbour's unit below caught fire.

The 40-year-old educator, who declined to give his full name, said they had to choose between running or suffocating in their home.

He and his wife, three children, mother-in-law and the helper took the lift to the ground floor, where they joined neighbours who had gathered at the foot of the block.

A fire had broken out in a flat on the 14th floor of Block 13 Ghim Moh Road at about 10am yesterday.

Thick black smoke was seen coming from the unit.

Mr Alfred, who lives two floors above the affected unit, said his family initially thought it was just someone burning incense. But the smoke soon became unbearable.

Then personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived and went door to door to get residents to evacuate.

Mr Alfred said: "Under the circumstances, we had no choice. It all happened fairly quickly as the smoke became dark very fast. When we escaped downstairs, we made sure to keep a safe distance from everyone else because we're still on our last day of quarantine order."

Their helper had tested positive for Covid-19, hence the quarantine order for the family, he said, adding that they have been testing negative for the coronavirus over the past few days.

The SCDF said about 80 people were evacuated from the block.

Firefighters had to force their way into the unit to extinguish the blaze, which involved the contents of the living room.

Two women, aged 36 and 81, were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, while one person declined to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.