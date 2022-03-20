Financial independence among top goals of Muslim women here: Study

Gaining financial independence and being a better Muslim are among the top personal aspirations of Muslim women in Singapore, according to a study released yesterday.

The study, conducted by non-profit organisation Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS), which focuses on supporting Muslim women, also found that attaining work-life balance is a top career goal for them.

The report was released in conjunction with the organisation's celebration of its 70th anniversary and International Women's Day, which included a panel discussion by Muslim women achievers.

PPIS president Hazlina Abdul Halim said: "Most importantly, we need to be aware of the lived realities of Singapore Muslim women, so as to better support one another in achieving our goals."

The study found that Muslim women want financial independence because it grants them greater control in life and gives them options, such as breaking free from an abusive relationship. Financial independence also means they can take care of themselves in retirement, for instance.

Meanwhile, in terms of work aspirations, Muslim women would like to have better work-life balance.

The report said: "Respondents also find that it may be difficult to be successful at work while striking a healthy work-life balance, and that they would have to sacrifice one to achieve the other."

It added that there should be a change in work culture such that the focus is on working efficiently rather than putting in long hours.

Organisations like PPIS can provide affordable and accessible childcare facilities for working parents, while firms should have flexible work arrangements to cater to the needs of parents.

These are also areas the Government is focusing on when it comes to women's issues, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said in her opening address to participants at yesterday's virtual event.

"We are committed to building fair, inclusive and progressive workplaces and removing barriers that hinder women from entering, remaining and thriving in their careers," she said.

To improve equality in the home and society, the Government will provide stronger support for women, who shoulder heavy care-giving burdens. More will also be done to protect women from violence and harm, Ms Sun added.

She noted that some of the recommendations in the PPIS study echo the ideas in a White Paper on concrete proposals to tackle women's issues, which will be tabled in Parliament soon.

Panel speakers shared their experiences in rising to the top. International Monetary Fund chief information officer Shirin Hamid, who studied computer science at university, said: "Being in a male-dominated industry was actually the norm for me because that was how it was when I was in college. What motivated me to stay is passion and... the recognition that the world is shifting, with the importance of technology."

The panel also included entrepreneur and tech founder Anisa Hassan and Paralympic powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli.

Ms Anisa said: "I feel that investing in myself and investing in a support network that can help me further my business is... very important... We have to make things happen for ourselves. I won't just be sitting around waiting for support to come my way."