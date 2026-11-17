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SINGAPORE – A first-ever report about ASEAN families found that most member states are facing the same issues: a flagging total fertility rate (TFR) and shrinking household sizes.

People are also marrying later, with the median age at first marriage rising for both men and women across most ASEAN countries.

These were some key findings from the State of ASEAN Families Report 2026 released on Nov 17. It aims to build a shared regional evidence base of families’ demographic trends, which could inform policies across South-east Asia.

The report was based on national statistics from 10 member states and a survey of almost 13,000 households in their cities.

The study took two years to complete and involved researchers and policymakers in the participating countries. It did not include Timor-Leste, which became the 11th ASEAN membe r in October 2025.

Singapore’s Ministry of Social and Family Development coordinated the report with the support of the ASEAN Secretariat and lead research partner, the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS). The Stephen Riady Foundation donated $1 million in support of the regional initiative.

Announcing the findings on Nov 17 at the Asian Family Conference 2026, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said much of today’s research draws on Western experiences, which may not fully reflect the lived realities of Asian families.

A stronger body of knowledge grounded in regional and Asian contexts matters, said the minister. “Without common data and shared indicators, however, our research risks becoming fragmented,” he added.

Statistics collated over a decade, using the latest figures available in each country, showed that the TFR in most member states fell below the replacement rate of 2.1 births per woman. Only Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos kept it at or above this figure, though their fertility rates also declined over time.

Singapore’s record-low TFR of 0.87 in 2025 deepened worries about population decline and prompted the Government to set up a Marriage & Parenthood Reset Workgroup to tackle the issue.

Average household sizes also fell across the board, likely due to the declining TFR. For example, the number of people per household in Singapore decreased from 3.4 to 3.1 persons between 2015 and 2025. Only Indonesia bucked the trend with a slight increase from 3.8 to 3.9 persons from 2014 to 2022.

Strong family ties

Despite these changing trends, the report found that families are resilient and family ties are strong based on survey respondents’ self-reported results.

The respondents came from Singapore, Bandar Seri Begawan, Phnom Penh, Jakarta, Vientiane, Kuala Lumpur, Yangon, Metro Manila, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

Nine in 10 families surveyed gave themselves moderate to high scores for family resilience, which refers to a family’s capacity to cope with and recover from adversity.

This was measured by asking the heads of household or their spouses who managed household affairs to score themselves on family belief systems, organisational patterns and communication and problem solving.

They gave highest scores in the communication and problem solving domain, reflecting their “perceived ability to express their feelings and needs, capacity for open dialogue, and overall drive to resolve issues collaboratively within their families when the need arises”, noted the report.

Most families also said they had close-knit ties and reported moderate to high family-well being scores, as well as a good quality of life.

Respondents from nuclear, or two-generational , households and those from households with three or more generations reported more positive outcomes, such as higher family resilience, family well-being and quality of life.

Almost nine in 10 married respondents also reported that they were happy with their marriage. Most felt their relationship was going well, frequently confided in their spouse and rarely or never considered ending their marriage.

Those who said they had better quality marriages also tended to report higher family resilience.

Masagos said ASEAN has a shared aspiration for strong and resilient families so that future generations can thrive, citing the ASEAN Declaration on Gender Equality and Family Development in 2023 and the launch of the ASEAN Family Development Network in 2026.

He hoped the report’s findings would prompt further research into ASEAN families, including how parenthood and caregiving shape family resilience.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli speaking at the Asian Family Conference 2026 held at Shangri-La Singapore, on Nov 17. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Future research could also help to track family trends over time, said Masagos, adding that they hope to bring in more researchers and partners from other countries.

The report’s findings come amid the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila from Nov 15 to 17.

Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027 from the Philippines and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is attending the summit, is set to outline Singapore’s plans as ASEAN chair .