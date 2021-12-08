Festive treats for 66 beneficiaries of ST pocket money fund

Sixty-six children who are receiving support from The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) will be getting early Christmas gifts of earphones, speakers and USB drives this week.

The children were also treated to an hour-long virtual clay-modelling class on Dec 1.

The treats were given to them by Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore, in support of STSPMF. The company also contributed $20,000 to the fund.

Ms Huang Yoong Yoong, 51, head of marketing at Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore, said the virtual workshop was meant to encourage the children to stay safe at home and keep them occupied during the school holidays. The children learnt to make festive-themed clay magnets in three different designs - a reindeer, snowman and bear - at the workshop.

The gifts, Ms Huang added, can be used by the children in home-based learning.

"Initiatives like this are more important than ever in these Covid-19-afflicted times. The pandemic situation has brought uncertainty to everyone - especially less privileged families. We want to do our part to spread some festive cheer and let them know that they are not forgotten," she said.

Siblings Alisha Itoi Muhammad Iman, 14, Humairah Itoi Muhammad Iman, 13, and Khalis Itoi Muhammad Iman, nine, were thrilled to receive their presents from Tokio Marine representatives who visited their Hougang flat yesterday. The other children will receive their gifts by the end of this week.

"The gifts make this Christmas a special one," said Alisha.

Their mother, Madam Murni Mashul, 56, a housewife, added: "The initiative is a very positive one."