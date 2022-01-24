Festive goodies for some seniors in Punggol West

Ms Sun Xueling, the MP for Punggol West, helping to deliver goodies to residents such as Madam Tan Joo Kim, 63, yesterday.

Chinese New Year festive cheer came early for some seniors in Punggol West, with the Punggol West Citizens Consultative Committee’s community development and welfare fund and Punggol West Active Ageing Committee jointly giving out grocery vouchers, radios and dim sum sets to 123 households.

Ms Sun said: “Many of our senior citizens like to listen to radio broadcasts to keep abreast of news and happenings. This is especially relevant as they want to know what is happening on Covid-19 measures and what they should do.”

A free haircut session was also organised for the seniors and underprivileged residents.