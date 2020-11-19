Festival to share cultural heritage, community stories

For seven years, the aroma of coffee has permeated most of Mr Marcus Foo's waking hours.

Since 2013, the 39-year-old co-founder and chief executive of PPP Coffee has been supplying locally roasted coffee beans to home-grown businesses, conducting guided tours and overseeing barista training workshops.

"Our mission has always been connecting people and the community through coffee," Mr Foo told The Straits Times yesterday.

PPP Coffee owns and operates Chye Seng Huat Hardware eatery, which will host workshops on coffee brewing as part of the My Community Festival (MCF).

The MCF will take place in various locations this year, from Dec 4 to 20. In view of the Covid-19 situation, events will have smaller group sizes to comply with safe distancing measures. Some events will also be available online.

My Community, a non-profit organisation established in 2010, has been organising heritage tours in historic neighbourhoods such as Queenstown and Tiong Bahru since its inception. With this year's festival, it is expanding its list of partners to broadcast stories from more neighbourhoods.

Mr Kwek Li Yong, who co-founded My Community when he was 20, said: "Every community has a story to tell. We want to narrate stories of the common people and celebrate the little things in our neighbourhood."

The MCF events fall into six categories: Makan My Curry; After Hours @ My Community; Meet My Craftsman; Of Rites and Rituals; One Bean, Many Coffees; and Open My Factory. These were finalised after a year-long planning process by Mr Kwek and his colleagues.

Ms Nicky Kamhaengna, 38, welcomed the chance to participate in the MCF. She will be cooking Thai curries under the Makan My Curry segment, in her own kitchen. The housewife is a member of the Thai Association, one of many partners working with My Community. She wants to introduce various Thai dishes, particularly the ubiquitous sweet green curry, to participants.

Another My Community partner is Mrs Indra Iswaran, 71, who will cook Sri Lankan Jaffna curries at her home for event participants. She told ST that Jaffna Tamil curries have more coconut in them than South Indian ones.

Ms Kamhaengna and Mrs Iswaran said they were delighted when My Community reached out to partner with them.

Ms Kamhaengna said she hoped people would leave her tasting event feeling "warm and welcomed as a good friend", while Mrs Iswaran said the festival could "preserve the legacies that are slowly being forgotten".

Besides tasting food, participants can meet local craftsmen practising traditional arts and visit various places of worship.

MCF will also give them a chance to visit places that are usually inaccessible. For instance, After Hours @ Changi features kelongs that are usually restricted to the public. And visitors to the SingPost Distribution Centre (under Open My Factory) will have a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the mail room.

The festival was originally planned to start in April but was moved to next month, with safe distancing measures in place, owing to the pandemic.

Registration for MCF programmes will open at 8pm tomorrow at mycommunityfestival.sg