Families find new ways to mark nation's birthday

Ms Mavis Tan and her family like to spend National Day outdoors on a picnic. But this year, they had their picnic indoors - in front of their television set.

As a preview on the eve of the occasion on Sunday, the 43-year-old housewife organised a dessert-making day for her husband and their two children. They used a recipe for a National Day-themed panna cotta in honour of Singapore's 56th birthday yesterday.

Ms Tan, who is a volunteer with Families for Life, a council under the Ministry of Social and Family Development, chose the recipe by MasterChef Singapore Season 2 winner Derek Cheong as it was easy enough for her children to follow.

"It was a great family bonding activity for us. It's a rare time that we get together in the kitchen."

Her daughter, seven-year-old Sara Edwards, said: "My wish for Singapore this National Day is that we all emerge from the pandemic together, and life will be back to normal for all of us."

Sara's brother Zach, nine, said he was keen to try other red-and-white themed recipes for their indoor picnic.

Many other Singaporean families also celebrated with food.

Together with her parents and two siblings, Ms Wani Zainal, 25, enjoyed a barbecue in their garden, though without their extended family this year. The playlist for the occasion? National Day songs, of course.

"It's a very intimate National Day celebration this year. Although it's a bit sad that it's celebrated differently because of Covid-19, we understand that the restrictions are necessary to contain the virus," said the research executive.

Meanwhile, medical social worker Cheryl Ng and her family brought out their best dance moves to a cover mashup of National Day songs for a video.

It was filmed at West Coast Park, where her mother insisted they visit to get a picture with the state flag fly-past at around 9am.

Ms Ng, 26, said: "My mum was quite disappointed as the flag was far and looked small in the photo."

Still, they had fun making the video, she said. "My youngest sister learnt the dance to this year's National Day theme song in school, so I thought it'd be fun to go down memory lane and mash up the dance with past years' dances."