FairPrice to donate $1.2m to 600 needy families over three years

To help low-income families cope with the higher costs of living, the FairPrice Group has pledged to donate $1.2 million to 600 families over three years.

The beneficiaries are families under the Singapore Red Cross - FairPrice Meals With Love Programme, which provides FairPrice vouchers to vulnerable families. These include low-income and single-parent households.

How much each household receives will depend on the number of people in it. A family of four will receive an average of $250 every month. Reviews and assessments are carried out by volunteers every six months to monitor improvements in the families' conditions, with the donation amount adjusted accordingly.

While Singapore Red Cross has been running the programme since 2013, it is the first time the FairPrice Group has come on board as a sponsor.

Yesterday, food stall assistant Ng Kok Peng, 46, a single parent and the sole breadwinner of a family with two children, aged six and seven, as well as the caregiver of his 76-year-old mother, was presented $250 in FairPrice vouchers by Singapore Red Cross chief executive Benjamin William and Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive of FairPrice Group.

Said a happy Mr Ng: "With these vouchers, I can afford expenses for my children without having to worry about whether I can afford daily necessities."

The public can contribute to this initiative by donating to beneficiaries via the Red Cross website or through volunteering, where one can collect and deliver food vouchers and befriend the families.

So far, more than 30 FairPrice Group employees have signed up to be befrienders for the programme's first cycle.

On the importance of befriending, Mr William said: "Beyond their physical needs, many of these families also need someone to talk to.

"It is important that we reach out with a human face and human hand when we interact with those in need."