FairPrice donates $40,000 to Mendaki as part of Ramadan outreach

FairPrice has donated $40,000 to Mendaki for its education programmes for children from disadvantaged families.

The supermarket chain's contribution to the Malay/Muslim self-help group on Friday is double the amount it gave last year under its annual Ramadan outreach programme, now in its 14th year.

This is to support lower-income families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mendaki deputy chief exe-cutive Zulaiha Yusuf said that so far, more than 1,800 students have benefited from FairPrice's contributions to its Education Trust Fund.

She added that she hopes more companies, foundations and individuals will step in to help children in the Malay/Muslim community.

Besides the donation, FairPrice will also be distributing food, snacks and beverages at 60 outlets from today to May 2 in the evening when Muslims break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins today.

Beneficiary Alimah Bee Abdul Rahim, who received a hamper of groceries and essentials, said: "I am extremely thankful for initiatives like this, which are introduced to help the community."

The 62-year-old grandmother of eight said the gift would help reduce her expenses as her main concern was getting diapers for her younger grandchildren and ensuring that they are well fed.

Her youngest grandchild is in nursery school, while the oldest is in secondary school.

Three of them are under a financial assistance programme at Haig Girls' School and were previously given breakfast and lunch coupons when they were on home-based learning because of the pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman, who was guest of honour at Friday's cheque presentation ceremony at SingPost Centre, praised Mendaki's efforts to provide more for disadvantaged children, who do not have access to enrichment lessons or lack support at home for their education.

He said a new initiative in May will see 80 volunteer home tutors being deployed to teach mathematics. About 100 students are expected to benefit from this programme.

Dr Maliki said it was heartening to see acts of kindness by volunteers and organisations in the spirit of Ramadan over the past few days.

"I would like to continue to encourage more volunteerism for... needs that go beyond financial needs. For example, the educational needs of students of lower-income families, which may include extra mentoring or building self-confidence," he said.

"The giving spirit of Ramadan should continue even after we are done celebrating (Hari Raya)."