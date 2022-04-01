FairPrice donates $40,000 to Mendaki as part of annual Ramadan outreach initiative

SINGAPORE - FairPrice has donated $40,000 to Mendaki for its education programmes for children from disadvantaged families.

The supermarket chain's contribution to the Malay/Muslim self-help group on Friday (April 1) is double the amount it gave last year under its annual Ramadan outreach programme, now in its 14th year.

This is to support lower-income families amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Mendaki deputy CEO Zulaiha Yusuf said so far, more than 1,800 students have benefited from FairPrice's contributions to its Education Trust Fund, adding that she hopes more companies, foundations and individuals will step in to help children in the Malay/Muslim community.

Besides the donation, FairPrice will distribute food, snacks and beverages at 60 outlets from April 3 to May 2 in the evening when Muslims break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, which began on Friday.

Beneficiary Alimah Bee Abdul Rahim, who received a hamper of groceries and essentials, said: "I am extremely thankful for initiatives like this, which are introduced to help the community."

The 62-year-old grandmother of eight said the gift would help cut down her expenses as her main concern was getting diapers for her younger grandchildren and ensuring that they are all well fed.

Her youngest grandchild is in nursery, while the oldest is in secondary school.

Three of them are under the Financial Assistance Programme in Haig Girls' School and were previously given breakfast and lunch coupons when they were on home-based learning because of the pandemic.

Dr Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, who was the guest of honour at the cheque presentation ceremony on Friday at SingPost Centre, praised Mendaki's efforts to provide more for disadvantaged children, who do not have access to enrichment lessons or lack support at home for their education.

He said a new initiative in May will see 80 volunteer home tutors being deployed to teach mathematics. About 100 students are expected to benefit from this programme.

Dr Maliki said it was heartening to see acts of kindness by volunteers and organisations in the spirit of Ramadan over the past few days.