Exhibition showcases strategies to guide Singapore's future

Those keen to find out how Singapore will develop its land in the next 50 years can visit the Space For Our Dreams exhibition at the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) building in Maxwell Road.

The exhibition there is open till Aug 27. The same exhibition can also be viewed at various shopping malls across the island from now till mid-August.

The public exhibition showcases planning concepts to guide Singapore's development, like displays of commercial "polycentres", which are new spaces outside the Central Business District.

Visitors can also view the Heritage and Identity Structure Plan, which maps out national monuments and historic sites that form Singapore's heritage and identity.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that 15,000 people from various walks of life participated in a public engagement held from July last year to April this year.

They gave their views on how land space can meet the needs and aspirations of Singaporeans.

The feedback was translated into four outcomes for Singapore's future urban environment, with the goal that they be inclusive, sustainable, adaptable and resilient, and distinctive and endearing.

In his post, PM Lee said: "Their contributions helped shape the Long-Term Plan Review exhibition at the URA... The exhibition showcases the planning strategies that will guide Singapore's future - keeping Singapore liveable and sustainable for current and future generations."

The exhibition will be in the heartland at Causeway Point in Woodlands from July 18 to 24, Westgate in Jurong East from July 25 to Aug 4, and Our Tampines Hub from Aug 5 to 14. Admission is free.