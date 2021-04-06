Exhibition featuring cultures of Indian ethnic groups, culinary walk among highlights of Indian New Year 2021

SINGAPORE - An exhibition, a culinary walk and a treasure hunt are among the activities that will liven up Little India for this year's Indian New Year event, which will take place from April 12 to May 15.

The exhibition, put together by 16 organisations representing Indian ethnic groups, will feature their unique cultural aspects and the ways they celebrate the New Year.

The Indian Cultural and Heritage Experience will be held at the event hall of Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road from April 12 to 16.

It will also cover the roots of ethnic groups, including Tamils, Malayalees, Sikhs and Telugus, in India and the associations they set up in Singapore.

A similar exhibition was last held in 2015.

On April 14, local singers will perform at a launch event at the temple for the Indian New Year event, which is being hosted by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha). The event was first held in 2010.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah is the guest of honour at the launch and will receive a cheque on behalf of the President as part of the President's Challenge. The donation includes contributions from Lisha, event partners, businesses and individuals.

Other activities lined up for the celebrations are a mango festival and a gold festival.

The culinary festival, Siok Suvai, will be held on April 24, and includes visits to five different ethnic restaurants featuring cuisines from different parts of India.

The Treasure Hunt - Heritage Khajana Hunt - will be held on May 5, with details still being worked out.

Pre-registration is required for the exhibition and the activities.

Safety management measures will be observed for the exhibition, including a maximum capacity of 40 in the hall and letting in eight people at a time, in staggered groups.

More details about the festival will be available on Lisha's Facebook page soon.