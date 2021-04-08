Exhibition, culinary walk among Indian New Year highlights

An exhibition, a culinary walk and a treasure hunt are among the activities that will liven up Little India for upcoming Indian New Year celebrations, which will take place from Monday to May 15.

The exhibition, put together by 16 organisations representing Indian ethnic groups, will feature their unique cultural aspects and the ways they celebrate the New Year.

Called the Indian Cultural And Heritage Experience, it will be held at the event hall of Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road from next Monday to Friday.

It will also cover the roots of ethnic groups, including Tamils, Malayalees, Sikhs and Telugus, in India and the associations they set up in Singapore.

A similar exhibition was last held in 2015.

On Wednesday, local singers will perform at a launch event at the temple for the Indian New Year celebrations. It will be hosted by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha). The event was first held in 2010.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah will be the guest of honour at the launch and will receive a cheque on behalf of President Halimah Yacob as part of the President's Challenge.

The donation includes contributions from Lisha, event partners, businesses and individuals.

Other activities lined up for the celebrations are a mango festival and a gold festival.

The culinary walk, Siok Suvai, will be held on April 24, and includes visits to five different ethnic restaurants featuring cuisines from different parts of India.

The treasure hunt, Heritage Khajana Hunt, will be held on May 5.

Pre-registration is required for the exhibition and the activities.

More details about the celebrations will be available soon on Lisha's Facebook page.