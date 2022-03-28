Exercise caution even as more Ramadan activities return to mosques: Muis

SINGAPORE - Despite the easing of Covid-19 rules and the resumption of many Ramadan activities that were suspended because of the pandemic, the authorities have urged the public to exercise caution when taking part in such activities.

In a statement on Monday (March 28), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said the resumption of more religious activities this year "will not mean a return to pre-Covid Ramadan".

Muslims in Singapore will observe the fasting month of Ramadan from April 3 to May 2 this year.

Muis said that with the national streamlining of safe management measures, the Muslim community can look forward to Ramadan worship services in mosques this year.

From Tuesday, people will be able to gather in groups of 10, up from the current five, and wearing a mask will be optional in outdoor settings, among other various changes to Covid-19 measures.

"The easing of measures allows us greater flexibility to ensure a positive experience for congregants during this year's Ramadan," said Muis.

But it noted that safe management measures will remain for the safety of congregants and to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Muslims are encouraged to break their fast at home and perform their Maghrib (sunset) prayers with their families.

They may then go to mosques to perform Isyak and Terawih prayers, said Muis.

These two prayers will begin after 8pm, and bookings will be required to perform the prayers in mosques.

They may make bookings at this website or via the Muslim.sg app from 10am on Thursday.

Muis added that the community may also participate in other Ramadan activities on offer at mosques such as recitation of the Quran, night prayers and religious lectures.

As Singapore moves towards a post-Covid-19 endemic period, Muis said it continues to strongly emphasise the need for the community to cooperate with rules, as well as the importance of a cautious approach as more religious activities resume.

"We seek the support and understanding of the Muslim community to continue to be socially responsible, to show compassion and support to mosques' staff and volunteers and safeguard public health as we perform our religious obligations in our mosques," it said.

More information on Ramadan is available at this link.