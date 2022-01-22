Ex-servicemen bid fond farewell to Guillemard Camp

SINGAPORE - As the commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment (1 SIR) from 1987 to 1989, Mr Lee Wai Mun has many fond and proud memories of his time at Guillemard Camp.

Being close to the old National Stadium, the camp's location has always made it an important holding ground for rehearsals, he said.

"We are very proud to say that we were the first to introduce dynamic audience participation for the NDP," recounted Mr Lee, now 62 and the chief executive of the Automobile Association of Singapore.

That was in 1989. Mr Lee said he and his servicemen placed placards on selected seats at the stadium, so that when audience members raised the placards, the words "Welcome, Mr President" would be spelt out to welcome then President Wee Kim Wee.

On Saturday (Jan 22), Mr Lee was back at his old camp grounds on a visit organised by the Ministry of Defence for former servicemen to bid the camp compound a final farewell before demolition.

The land Guillemard Camp sits on will be returned back to the state for redevelopment.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's 2019 master plan, the plot is gazetted for residential use with a gross plot ratio of 3.5.

In 2003, after 34 years, the battalion vacated the camp and relocated to Mandai Hill Camp.

But that was not the end of the Guillemard Camp story. From April to July 2020, the vacant camp was converted into a Covid-19 community recovery facility for migrant workers.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) set up accommodation tents in the open spaces of the camp as well as facilities like dining areas and portable toilets.

The Army Medical Services were also on hand to ensure patients were provided with basic medical care.