Elite troops rescue 'hostages' with speed and precision

In a showcase of speed and precision, special operations troops "stormed" a bus to rescue "hostages" who were trapped in it at The Float@Marina Bay.

The troops from the Singapore Armed Forces' Special Operations Task Force (SOTF) stuck explosives on two bus windows.

With a bang that stunned the audience at the National Day Parade (NDP) yesterday, the windows shattered - the cue for the elite troopers to enter the bus and take out the enemies on board.

The security operations demonstration was part of the Total Defence Display segment at the parade.

Troopers from the SOTF, trained in close-quarters combat and other special tactics, are the SAF's first responders against terrorism and other special operations.

The display involved over 500 participants and more than 50 pieces of equipment, and took place in the air, on land and at sea.

Earlier, the audience saw a high-speed chase in the waters of Marina Bay, with divers from the Naval Diving Unit in hot pursuit of "intruders" on jet skis.

The divers gave chase on the unit's Combatant Craft Medium rigid hull inflatable boats, which executed a series of tight turns to keep up with the jet skis. The boats hemmed the intruders into a small area and captured the "enemies".

Six naval divers were also dropped into the water from a Republic of Singapore Air Force CH-47F heavy-lift helicopter.

The latest version of the iconic Chinook helicopters, it was put through its paces in the NDP for the first time.

The spinning rotors kicked up a spectacular spray as the aircraft hovered a mere 3m above the water.

Spectators also saw a combat attack manoeuvre performed close to the floating platform by Apache helicopters, while the army's Leopard 2SG main battle tanks followed closely behind, firing blank ammunition from its 120mm main gun with a deafening crack.

Blank ammunition was used throughout the display to lend a touch of realism.

Advanced equipment from the Home Team, such as firefighting and bomb disposal robots, were also on show.

But the loudest cheers were reserved for the flyover by the F-16 fighter jets and parachute jumps by 10 Red Lions, both perennial NDP favourites.

The enthusiastic roars were briefly punctuated by a stunned silence after one of the Red Lions landed heavily and had to be stretchered off.But the crowd later showed their support for the jumper, Third Warrant Officer Jeffrey Heng, when told that he was alert and conscious, and in a stable condition.