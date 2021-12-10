Electrifying from the start

50 years of Chingay through the eyes of a pioneer performer

  • Published
    1 hour ago
When Madam Ong Choon Mui danced in the first Chingay parade on Feb 4, 1973, she did not think it would become an annual event and that she would be part of its 50th anniversary celebrations in February next year.

While Madam Ong, 69 and a retired dancer, will not be taking part in the showcase next year, she is participating in the Chingay As You Photo It segment to mark the parade's 50th year. The segment is calling for submissions of photos from previous parades, and her photos will be featured in Chingay50 programmes, which started as early as August this year.

