Elderly man who gets around on board with wheels to continue receiving aid

A video of an elderly man with mobility difficulties struggling to get into a taxi in Yishun has raised concerns among Facebook users and residents in the estate over the senior's safety.

The nearly two-minute video, which attracted 80,000 views as at 6pm last Friday, shows the man sitting on the ground beside a traffic light crossing opposite Block 141 Yishun Ring Road, with his belongings next to him on a wooden board with wheels.

As a taxi pulls up alongside him, the man, who is wearing a mask, uses his hands to move himself along the ground slowly towards the vehicle. With some difficulty, he reaches the front passenger door and opens it.

At this point, two passers-by and the taxi driver help him get safely into the vehicle.

Residents in the area say the man is a familiar sight.

Mr David Ang, 70, a shop assistant at Teck Hoe provision store in Yishun Ring Road, said: "I have seen him riding the wooden board... We think it's so dangerous."

In a Facebook post last Friday, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said the man, whom he identified as Mr Lee, has been receiving assistance since 2015. The Straits Times understands that Mr Lee is 78 years old and lives in a three-room flat with his wife.

Mr Shanmugam, who is an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said grassroots groups, Chong Pang Community Club and Touch Cluster Support have been supporting Mr Lee.

This included getting him a wheelchair using the Seniors' Mobility and Enabling Fund, which is managed by the Agency for Integrated Care.

But Mr Lee prefers not to use the wheelchair, said Mr Shanmugam.

"Based on our interactions with him, our assessment is that he is independent, and knows his mind," the minister said.

Instead of the wheelchair, Mr Lee uses the wooden board with wheels to move around. It was built for him by his neighbour.

In response to queries from ST, Ms Poh Siew Wah, head of Touch Cluster Support, said it has activated its home care services to further support Mr Lee at home.

A Nee Soon resident familiar with Mr Lee's family told ST that food vouchers, weekly groceries and home-fix services have also been made available to him.

Mr Shanmugam, who thanked members of the public for their feedback, said the associations will continue to provide assistance to Mr Lee and his family.