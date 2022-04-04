Egg freezing gives women choice but doctors say it doesn't guarantee motherhood

The White Paper on Singapore Women's Development will be debated in Parliament this week. Allowing women to freeze their eggs for non-medical reasons is among the policy changes outlined in the 10-year road map. The Straits Times speaks to women who have chosen to do so. Factors like ability to carry pregnancy, egg quality affect chances of a baby being born

Senior Social Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Before travel curbs were imposed due to Covid-19, one or two Singaporeans a month would consult Dr Helena Lim at her clinic in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, seeking to freeze their eggs.

The fertility specialist at the KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre said: "Most of them are single and some are in stable relationships but they are not ready to tie the knot and start a family yet. These women are well aware that their fertility declines with age and they feel strongly about having their fertility preserved."

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2022, with the headline Egg freezing gives women choice but doctors say it doesn't guarantee motherhood. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top