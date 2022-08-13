E-birth certs

Parents' dialects to be displayed

The dialects of parents will be reflected in digital birth certificates from Sept 1.

Several individuals raised concerns that parents' dialects were not included when digital birth certificates were issued from May 29. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said it had received several queries about the non-inclusion.

With the change, parents who were issued digital birth certificates between May 29 and Aug 31 can download them again from Sept 1 at no additional cost, and the dialects of both the child's father and mother will be included.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 13, 2022, with the headline Parents' dialects to be displayed.

