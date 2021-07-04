Dropping off pizzas and art kits for a good cause

Free pizzas and paint-by-numbers kits were delivered to 66 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) yesterday, as part of an initiative by pizzeria Arteastiq DePatio. The restaurant, which is located in Plaza Singapura, had put out a call under its Drop a Good Cause, Drop a Message, Drop a Pizza campaign, that members of the public could purchase pizzas for an STSPMF beneficiary at half the price from June 14 to 20. The restaurant matched the purchase by giving away another pizza to the beneficiaries for free. Deliveries to their homes were done with the assistance of the Singapore Convertible Club. Beneficiaries were randomly selected from those receiving monthly school pocket money from STSPMF in primary and secondary schools, as well as post-secondary institutions. Deliveries will continue today and on Saturday. Since the fund started in 2000, STSPMF has helped close to 180,000 children and youth in need. It disburses about $6 million yearly, helping about 10,000 needy students.

PHOTOS: ARTEASTIQ DEPATIO