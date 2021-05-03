DPM Heng makes vaccination call during virtual breaking of fast

For Ms Sabrina Chong Abdullah and her family, Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be a socially distanced affair, with meals cooked at home, Zoom calls with relatives and a drive around the heartland to top off the day.

The home baker, 44, is playing it safe as Covid-19 measures have been tightened for the next two weeks until May 14 to tackle the rising number of community cases. Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on May 13.

"My family already has seven people, so visiting other homes will be difficult. I'm not getting my kids' hopes up, and they are sad because they will collect fewer green packets this year," said the Bedok Reservoir View resident, who has a brood of five aged five to 15.

In a virtual session yesterday evening, her family was one of about 100 Muslim families breaking fast with the East Coast GRC MPs, led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

He was with Dr Maliki Osman, Mr Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and Ms Cheryl Chan at Siglap Community Centre, where they delivered Ramadan well-wishes to the residents via Zoom.

Citing the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster that has grown to 27 cases, while Covid-19 continues surging in other parts of the world, Mr Heng said: "The situation is actually getting bad. And it's very important that we continue to keep up our vigilance."

He urged the residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19, which the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore has said is permissible.

"I hope that for all of you who have not been vaccinated, when your turn comes, please do so because it is a way to protect ourselves and protect other people," Mr Heng said.

He added that some who are inoculated may still be infected, but the vaccine protects people from severe disease.

Before the virtual event, organised by the East Coast GRC Malay Activity Executive Committees, volunteers delivered bento meals and cookies to the 100 families.

During the virtual chat, Ustazah Kalthom Isa, a freelance religious teacher, talked about the significance of Ramadan, and also encouraged the residents to stay healthy and get vaccinated when their turn comes.

Siglap resident Abu Talib Jaffar, 65, who joined the event, said he and his wife, 55, are planning to get the jab after the month of Ramadan.

"I've already registered for the vaccine, but will wait till after the fasting month in case there are side effects or flu that will render me unable to fast," said the operations employee.

Yesterday, the Hindu Endowments Board distributed 100,000 dates to Muslim voluntary welfare organisation Jamiyah Singapore and six mosques.

The dates will be distributed to congregants who visit the mosques for prayers.