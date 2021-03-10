Don't take nation's racial harmony, social cohesion for granted: Indranee

The economic and social dangers that the country faces should compel Singaporeans to fortify its social compact, while not taking the current state of racial harmony and social cohesion for granted, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah yesterday.

"Global fault lines have sharpened and social divides that were already eminent in many countries before the pandemic are widening," she added.

She was speaking at an awards ceremony to recognise volunteers and projects that promote integration between Singaporeans and new immigrants.

She added that while the country tackles the challenging economic situation and supports its workforce, it is even more imperative to continue to build a more resilient, cohesive and stronger Singapore community.

"We must ensure that our community, both locals and new immigrants, continue to live and work harmoniously and look out for one another beyond this pandemic. No society remains cohesive simply because it used to be so in the past," Ms Indranee said.

The awards ceremony, organised by the People's Association Integration Council, was held in a hybrid fashion at Kolam Ayer Community Club, with a virtual audience watching it live.

The People's Association has about 1,350 volunteers, known as Integration and Naturalisation Champions, as at last month.

They help new immigrants integrate into the community.

Among the 23 awards presented for community projects was one project by a Sengkang West committee. This brought residents and new immigrants together last year to prepare care packs for over 440 vulnerable residents, seniors and cleaners.

Committee leader April Lau, 43, a sales manager, said: "This project provided a platform for both local residents and new citizens to mingle, get to know one another and do something good for the community."

She added that new immigrants may face language barriers and may not have the confidence to speak to neighbours. Such projects can help them form bonds with others.

Radin Mas committee leader Fabian Ng, 63, said: "I think the major challenge that new immigrants face would be... adapting to a new environment with differing backgrounds, cultural practices and local norms."

Supply chain analyst Phyo Min Khine, 29, who is from Myanmar and took part in some integration activities, said: "New immigrants are not just looking for opportunities here but also a sense of belonging. We want to play our part in contributing... to build a better, more gracious and caring community for all in Singapore."