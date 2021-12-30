Donation tips

What you should donate

Items that are in good condition. For The Salvation Army, these include things that people generally need or buy, such as books, clothing, household items, musical instruments, antiques, sports gear, toys and electrical appliances.

What you should

not donate

Items that are not useful. These include clothes, shoes or bags that are stained or torn, electrical appliances that are spoilt, broken furniture and any damaged items.

Where to donate*

The Salvation Army

Used items can be dropped off at Donation In Kind booths around Singapore. www.salvationarmy.org/singapore

Minds Shop

Donate furniture, clothes, collectables and homeware to be sold at a store run by Minds, which supports people with intellectual disabilities and their families. E-mail donation@minds.org.sg

Pass-It-On

This website - run by halfway house The Helping Hand and founded by Central Singapore Community Development Council - lists items needed by various social service agencies, and facilitates donations of second-hand and new beds, TV consoles and wardrobes, among other things. www.passiton.org.sg

Migrant worker organisations

ItsRainingRaincoats collects both new and pre-loved items - as long as they are in good condition and not broken, stained or torn - to be passed on to migrant workers. www.itsrainingraincoats.com

Carousell

The online marketplace platform has a #Blessings section gathering listings by users looking to donate their items to others. Fashion items, children's toys, books and furniture are commonly found here.

Facebook groups

There are several such groups offering donations of clothes, children's books, toys and more. Examples include Blessings Only - Singapore, Blessings for Muslim Needy (Singapore), Sincere Blessing Singapore_Moms Only, sgfreecycle, and Recyclable stuff to Give Away (Singapore).

ActiveSG

A permanent collection drive to recycle used sports shoes into materials that can be used for jogging tracks, fitness corners and playgrounds. Visit circle.myactivesg.com/ old-shoe-new-future

*Not an exhaustive list.

Sources: NEA.GOV.SG, THE STRAITS TIMES