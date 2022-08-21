Domestic violence survivor lauded as exemplary mum

Madam Pandithurai Parimala got married in her early 20s. Over 17 years of marriage, she suffered at the hands of her husband, including when she was pregnant with three of her seven children.

As a result, these three children suffer from congenital development issues. All her children are between 11 and 17 years old.

The last straw for Madam Parimala was when her husband slapped her and two of their children, and threatened to attack them with a samurai knife, in 2018. "I called the police; they came and handcuffed him," said Madam Parimala, who now works as an operations support officer at a junior college.

Yesterday, Madam Parimala, 41, won this year's Exemplary Mother Award, which is given annually by Muslim non-profit organisation Jamiyah Singapore to a mother who has shown resilience in overcoming life's challenges.

She received her award in a ceremony at the Swissotel The Stamford from President Halimah Yacob, and walked away with a cash prize of $6,000 and a trophy.

Madam Parimala left her husband's home in 2018 and bought a two-room flat to live with her children. She is currently filing for divorce.

At the ceremony, Madam Halimah also handed out an award to Madam Shereen Aziz-Williams, 39, the winner of this year's Exemplary Young Mother Award. The award is for mothers below 40 years old and rewards their entrepreneurial spirit, hard work, determination and contributions to the community.

Madam Shereen moved to Wales in Britain after marrying her Welsh husband in 2005.

As a mother of two sons aged eight and 13, Madam Shereen, who works as a civil servant, is actively involved in many voluntary organisations in Britain.

She is a school governor at two Welsh primary schools. She is also an activist who speaks out on domestic violence against women in Wales.

For her contributions in Britain, she was honoured with the Member of the Order of the British Empire award in 2017 for community service from the Queen and the British Government.

In 2019, Madam Shereen participated in the Young Leaders Programme at the International Conference on Cohesive Societies, organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

"It's really lovely to receive something from my home country," said Madam Shereen.

Madam Halimah said at the event: "While it is true that a mother's love undergirds caring for her child, society must also recognise that caregiving entails commitment and sacrifice. Many caregivers worry about finances, in addition to having to endure physical and mental toll," said Madam Halimah.