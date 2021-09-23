Discussions on need for booster shots for bus drivers

Talks are on to assess the need for bus drivers to be given booster shots, with most of them having taken their vaccination in the first quarter of the year, labour MP Melvin Yong said yesterday.

In a Facebook post, he said the high vaccination rate among bus workers had possibly prevented a potentially bigger outbreak.

The talks between the National Transport Workers' Union and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) over the possible need for front-line public transport workers to get booster shots come amid a surge in cases linked to eight bus interchanges.

The biggest cluster is linked to Toa Payoh Bus Interchange. First announced on Aug 26, the cluster had 254 cases as at Monday.

Mr Yong, who met some bus drivers at Boon Lay Bus Interchange who had fully recovered and returned for duty this week, said the manpower situation at the interchanges was improving.

He added that this was made possible because of strict adherence to safe distancing measures and the prompt ring-fencing of new infections.

"Through our close tripartite efforts, we were able to detect and isolate new infections early through regular and extensive testing at the workplace," he said.

He added that the bus drivers he spoke to told him they had mild symptoms or none.

Commuters had faced longer waiting times for some bus services because of the bus interchange clusters. Go-Ahead Singapore suspended five services on Sept 15.

Mr Yong said the bus drivers told him that commuters were understanding and appreciative despite the longer waiting times.

He added: "Public support for our bus workers is crucial and I would like to thank everyone for your kindness and patience during this challenging time."