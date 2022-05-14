Digitalisation of CDC vouchers seamless and beneficial for all, say heartland merchants

The shift from paper to paperless Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers was a largely uneventful affair, said heartland merchants who have been on the voucher scheme since it began in 2020.

Fishmonger Kwa Ah Hong, 53, said she was glad she no longer had to collect paper vouchers which then had to be turned in for reimbursement.

The move to digital vouchers also brought more young people to Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, said Madam Kwa, who has been based at the wet market for 15 years.

Optometrist Ee Li Kuan, 43, who runs the Tampines Optical & Contact Lens Centre at Woodlands North Plaza, said the e-vouchers made things a lot easier.

"It's beneficial for everyone - both merchants and Singaporeans - we see students coming in to make purchases with their parents," she said.

Digitalising CDC vouchers may help traditional businesses become more confident in accepting other forms of e-payment, such as via SGQR code and e-wallets like GrabPay, said Mr Liow Bing Quan, 21, son of the owner of stationery shop Crystal Time Creation in Woodlands North Plaza.

Different forms of payment provide flexibility for customers, he said, but noted: "We may still take some time to get comfortable with all the other digitalised forms of payments."

Merchants said they see sales rise by between 5 per cent and 40 per cent at the start of each release of CDC vouchers.

Mr Eddy Lee, 36, who runs electronics store Extreme Evolution in Toa Payoh, said he sees sales increasing by up to 10 per cent right when the vouchers are issued, but this tapers off after a few months.

Mr Tang Keesin, 58, who owns Eyelab optical shop in Toa Payoh, said revenue has risen by 30 to 40 per cent since he joined the voucher scheme last November. He hopes there will be more publicity on the wide range of heartland merchants on the scheme. "Many of our customers do not know that optical shops can also be under the CDC scheme."

Close to half the CDC vouchers claimed and used in the 2021 tranche were spent on food and beverages. The rest went to other trades and services, at wet and dry markets and minimarts.

Some merchants like Mr Tang are concerned by how the 2023 and 2024 tranches of CDC vouchers can be spent at major supermarket chains, saying: "Everyone needs to buy daily necessities, but not everyone needs to buy spectacles often," he said.

Cheong Chee Foong