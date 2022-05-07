HOW WE SHOP: Digital connections and supply chain fractures

It is more convenient than ever to get everything you want, without ever leaving your home.

New clothes? Double-click.

Spiritual fulfilment? There's an app for that.

A piping hot meal from your favourite hawker stall, delivered straight to your doorstep? No problem.

Digital connections flourished during the coronavirus pandemic, as organisations sought to link up with consumers who could no longer travel to them. Even the smallest businesses have seen the wisdom of going online, which is good news for Singapore's smart nation ambitions.

In essence, the pandemic gave local digitalisation efforts a strong shot in the arm, noted Dr Woo Jun Jie, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.

By capitalising on these efforts, the country can accelerate its transition towards being a smart nation, he said.

However, the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions also suggests that brick-and-mortar business could pick up again.

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling expects retail sales to grow by 5.5 per cent this year, up from her earlier 3.5 per cent forecast.

"There's been an uptick in discretionary sales, including for cosmetics, fashion apparel and footwear, watches and jewellery in the March retail sales reading," she said.

Apart from forging digital connections, the pandemic also exposed weak spots in global supply chains.

Early on, countries imposed export restrictions on masks and other protective equipment to address domestic shortages. In Singapore, the authorities worked to diversify imports to prevent food security from becoming a pressing concern.

Even now, supply chain snarls - caused in part by Covid-19 lockdowns and labour shortages, and prolonged by the war in Ukraine - have resulted in long delays on shipments of all kinds.

The importance of supply chain resilience cannot be underestimated and will drive structural shifts in the way companies behave, Ms Ling said.

These include moving from a "just in time" to "just in case" business model, as well as the adoption of a "China plus one" strategy to diversify operations.

Companies have also forged partnerships across sectors, developing ecosystems to meet consumer demand, said Mr Atul Chandna, who leads EY Asia-Pacific's supply chain segment. Functions such as last-mile delivery, for instance, were outsourced to specialised service providers.

They have also begun to look into upskilling or reskilling their workforce so that they have the talent pool they require, Mr Atul added.

Linette Lai