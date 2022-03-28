Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen to speak on regional security cooperation in Malaysia forum

SINGAPORE - Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen will be in Malaysia on Monday (March 28) and Tuesday to speak on regional security cooperation at the Putrajaya Forum.

He will also be attending the 17th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference, which is organised in conjunction with the forum biennially.

While attending the programme, Dr Ng will meet key players of defence in neighbouring countries, such as Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines.

This includes Malaysian Senior Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Brunei Minister for Defence II Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major-General (Rtd), Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi Haji Mohd Yussof, and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana.

The Putrajaya Forum, which is in its sixth run, is organised by the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security.

The forum aims to bring together defence ministers, officials and academics to discuss defence and security issues.

This will be the fifth time that Dr Ng is attending the Putrajaya Forum, and he will be speaking on the topic of "Broadening Security Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific: Prospects and Possibilities".

During his visit, Dr Ng will be accompanied by Permanent Secretary (Defence) Chan Heng Kee and other Ministry of Defence and Singapore Armed Forces officials.