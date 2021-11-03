Deepavali: Heavy road traffic expected in Little India

Road users are advised to plan alternative routes and drive with caution as heavy traffic is expected in Serangoon Road during the Deepavali festivities.

In an advisory yesterday on Deepavali celebrations in Little India, the police said auxiliary police officers will regulate traffic at affected roads and strict enforcement action will be taken against illegal parking.

Members of the public are also advised to remain vigilant against crime.

The police reminded them to watch their belongings, avoid wearing excessive jewellery or carrying large amounts of cash, and to call 999 immediately if they encounter a crime or suspicious activities.

They also warned against the use of explosive devices made using sparklers as they are a potential fire hazard that can endanger the public.

Anyone caught setting off these explosive devices can be jailed up to one year and fined a maximum of $5,000.

The punishment can lead to seven years' jail and caning if someone is hurt, the statement added.

The police advisory comes after enhanced safe management measures in Little India were announced by the authorities in the lead-up to Deepavali as more visitors are expected in the area.

The popular pedestrian crossing at the Campbell Lane-Serangoon Road junction will be blocked off from 6pm today, the eve of Deepavali, to 2am.

The Singapore Tourism Board said this is to ensure that crowds are spread out by redirecting human traffic to two other crossings in Sungei Road and Dunlop Street.

The board is also working with businesses in Little India to ensure that they do not extend their wares onto the pedestrian walkways as this may narrow the lanes and lead to crowding.

Some businesses will extend their operating hours to allow shoppers to spread out their visits.