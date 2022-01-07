Deaf Covid-19 patients can now contact MOH via SMS, e-mail

Covid-19 patients who are deaf or hard of hearing can now communicate with the Ministry of Health (MOH) through short message service (SMS) or e-mail.

MOH calls Covid-19 patients over the phone about their recovery plans, but the deaf community has given feedback that talking over the phone is not an accessible option for them.

With the new measures, patients who are deaf can also consult a telemedicine provider through the video or text message function on WhatsApp and ask for a sign language interpreter if they need one.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam gave this update in a Facebook post last Friday.

She said: "Covid-19 has been difficult for all of us and I especially empathise with the deaf community, who have faced challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

"I'm grateful to those who have given feedback and insights on specific challenges faced."

Ms Rahayu said MOH partnered the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) to enhance the Covid-19 management system to make it easier for those who are deaf or hard of hearing to recover at home.

In her Facebook post, she said individuals on the home recovery programme or who are given a health risk warning can now text or e-mail MOH to make their communication needs known.

A case manager will contact them via their preferred mode of communication within 24 hours.

They are also given the Singapore Civil Defence Force's emergency contact number by SMS for when they need emergency assistance.

Ms Rahayu also said SADeaf will be sharing more details with members of the deaf community.

In November last year, The Straits Times reported that former Nominated MP Anthea Ong had called for processes to be made more inclusive for Covid-19 patients with disabilities.

Ms Ong said she had deaf friends who had caught the coronavirus or were close contacts of Covid-19 patients and they could not talk to MOH by phone about their situation or ask for help, given their disability.

Ms Ong and the disability groups that The Straits Times interviewed, including SADeaf and the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), suggested that the authorities set up a text line where deaf people can communicate with MOH through text messages sent over the phone.

SADeaf executive director Judy Lim said the association had suggested to MOH and MSF ways to improve the communication processes for deaf Covid-19 patients, and had offered its services, such as in sign language interpretation.

This has led to a dedicated e-mail and SMS line for those who are unable or find it hard to receive instructions by phone, as well as provisions for sign language interpretation, Ms Lim said.

"SADeaf is heartened by and grateful to the ministries for working on these new and improved measures, which will enable and empower deaf and hard-of-hearing people to understand and manage the processes independently," she said.

MSF and SG Enable, the agency set up by MSF that supports people with disabilities, worked with MOH and SADeaf to understand the needs of deaf Covid-19 patients.

An MSF spokesman said: "We identified that accessible communication channels are key to enabling deaf Covid-19 patients to communicate their healthcare needs and recover safely in their own homes."

MSF added that people with disabilities who need assistance for matters related to Covid-19 can approach SG Enable for help.

Ms Ong said she was happy to hear that the suggestions have been adopted by MOH.

She pointed out that efforts to include vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities, must not be left to chance in national emergency preparedness efforts.

She said: "Our majoritarian thinking is practical and hard to fault in logic and pragmatism, but it perpetuates and even widens the divide.

"From a design thinking perspective, the problem definition should be 'how can the standard operating procedures include all, especially the vulnerable communities?'"

To contact SG Enable, call 1800-8585-885 or e-mail contactus@sgenable.sg